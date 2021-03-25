‘Godman’ booked for cheating farmer of Rs 12 lakh: Pune Rural Police

Pune Rural Police have lodged an offence against a man who claimed to be a 'godman' and allegedly cheated a farmer of Rs 12 lakh by assuring to solve his problems by performing some rituals(express photo)

Pune Rural Police have lodged an offence against a man who claimed to be a ‘godman’ and allegedly cheated a farmer of Rs 12 lakh by assuring to solve his problems by performing some rituals. Dadasaheb Kamane (45), a farmer from Phaltan in Satara district, has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Walchand Nagar police station.

Police have booked the accused, identified as Uttam Lakshman Bhagwat, under sections 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

According to the complaint lodged by Kamane, who also runs a small milk business, an unknown person had damaged the drip irrigation system in his farms in 2015. A friend took Kamane to meet the accused Bhagwat.

Kamane said he told Bhagwat about his problems, and the latter assured him that he will find the person who damaged the drip irrigation systems and also solve his other problems by performing rituals.

Bhagwat performed some rituals with his “supernatural powers”, said Kamane in his complaint. Bhagwat then demanded money from Kamane and even threatened to harm him. He also claimed that if he didn’t get the money, someone from Kamane’s family would die.

In his complaint, Kamane said Bhagwat took Rs 12 lakh in total from him, in multiple installments.



Kamane filed a complaint with the police against Bhagwat with the help of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti activists Nandini Jadhav, Milind Deshmukh and others on Wednesday evening.