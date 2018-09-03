GoAir flight to Pune makes emergency landing in Bengaluru

Flight G8 283 had departed at 5.45 am and was scheduled to arrive in Pune at 7.05 am. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu) Flight G8 283 had departed at 5.45 am and was scheduled to arrive in Pune at 7.05 am. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu)

A GoAir aircraft, operating a flight from Bengaluru to Pune with 169 passengers and crew on board, returned to Bengaluru airport and made an emergency landing following an engine snag. The airline arranged an alternative aircraft, in which the passengers left for Pune.

Sources said the aircraft, operating flight G8 283, returned to the airport a few minutes after taking off following an engine vibration warning and oil chip detection alarm in one of the engines. The faulty engine was shut down following procedures before the pilots decided to return to Bengaluru airport.

Flight G8 283 had departed at 5.45 am and was scheduled to arrive in Pune at 7.05 am.

“Flight G8-283 BLR-PNQ suffered a technical glitch. As a standard operating procedure, the captain returned to Bengaluru. Post landing, all passengers were cared for and accommodated on alternate flights. GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers. GoAir is committed to the highest degree of safety of passengers and its own crew members and the crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel,” a statement released by GoAir said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App