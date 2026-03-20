Goa CM Pramod Sawant undergoes angioplasty at Pune Hospital

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant underwent an angioplasty procedure at Pune’s Ruby Hall clinic after being admitted on Thursday night. In a statement, the Chief Minister’s office said that all his reports were within normal limits. He was discharged on Friday.

A statement shared by Dr Purvez Grant Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee at Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “Mr Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, is admitted at Ruby Hall Clinic. He has successfully underwent an angioplasty procedure. The intervention was completed without complications, and his condition is currently stable. He is recovering well and remains under close observation.”

In a video shared later, Dr Grant said, “Goa CM was admitted yesterday evening for some testing. We have done all the tests, he is fine. He had a restful night. He is being discharged today in the afternoon. He will probably stay in Pune one more day and possibly go back to Goa tomorrow or day after tomorrow…No major surgery has been done on him. He is absolutely fine, walking, talking and moving around.”

Despite repeated attempts Dr Grant was unavailable for further comments.

In a video message, Goa Pramod Sawant said that during his visit to Pune, he underwent routine investigations at Ruby Hall Clinic. “I had to be admitted for a day. All my reports are normal. I have taken discharge and I am with my family in Pune now,” he said.

Sawant said certain rumours are circulating on social media and in sections of the press regarding his health. “I would like to inform my well-wishers and friends from the media that all my reports are normal. I will be back in Goa in a day and will resume routine work.” When contacted, Sawant’s office said that the video was the CM’s statement.

Sawant has been the Chief Minister of Goa since 2019 after then CM Manohar Parrikar passed away due to pancreatic cancer. Sawant is an Ayurvedic practitioner with a degree from Ganga Ayurvedic Medical College in Kolhapur. He is a three-time MLA from the Sanquelim constituency and was groomed by Parrikar himself. Under his leadership in the 2022 election, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40 member house and formed the government with support from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).