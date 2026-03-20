Goa CM Pramod Sawant undergoes angioplasty at Pune hospital, to be discharged today

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant underwent an angioplasty at Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic after being admitted on Thursday night and will be discharged on Friday.

“He successfully underwent an angioplasty procedure. The intervention was completed without complications, and his condition is currently stable. He is recovering well and remains under close observation,” a statement shared by Dr Purvez Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee at Ruby Hall Clinic, said.

In a video shared later, Dr Grant said that Sawant will be discharged on Friday afternoon. “Goa CM was admitted yesterday evening for some testing. We have done all the tests; he is fine. He had a restful night. He is being discharged today in the afternoon. He will probably stay in Pune one more day and possibly go back to Goa tomorrow or day after tomorrow…No major surgery has been done on him. He is absolutely fine, walking, talking, moving around,” Dr Grant said in the video.