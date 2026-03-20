Goa CM Pramod Sawant undergoes angioplasty at Pune hospital, to be discharged today

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Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant underwent an angioplasty at Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic after being admitted on Thursday night and will be discharged on Friday.
“He successfully underwent an angioplasty procedure. The intervention was completed without complications, and his condition is currently stable. He is recovering well and remains under close observation,” a statement shared by Dr Purvez Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee at Ruby Hall Clinic, said.
In a video shared later, Dr Grant said that Sawant will be discharged on Friday afternoon. “Goa CM was admitted yesterday evening for some testing. We have done all the tests; he is fine. He had a restful night. He is being discharged today in the afternoon. He will probably stay in Pune one more day and possibly go back to Goa tomorrow or day after tomorrow…No major surgery has been done on him. He is absolutely fine, walking, talking, moving around,” Dr Grant said in the video.
A separate statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office on Friday morning read, “The chief minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, underwent a routine health check-up at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. All his test reports have come back normal, and he will be discharged from the hospital today. — Ali Daruwala (Consultant), Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.”
Sawant has been the chief minister of Goa since 2019 after his predecessor Manohar Parrikar passed away due to pancreatic cancer. Sawant is an Ayurvedic practitioner with a degree from Ganga Educational Society’s Ayurvedic Medical College in Kolhapur. He is a three-time MLA from the Sanquelim constituency and was groomed by Parrikar himself.
Under his leadership in the 2022 election, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House and formed the government with support from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).