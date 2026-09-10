Over 60 Goa women allegedly duped into providing bank accounts for mule accounts, two held

3 min readUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 10:11 PM IST
PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD police have arrested two men — a hotel owner from Goa and a resident of Kolkata, for allegedly cheating more than 60 women in Goa on the pretext of helping them secure loans, and then using their bank accounts as mule accounts to receive and route money generated through cyber frauds.
The accounts were subsequently passed on to an international network of fraudsters, who allegedly used them to receive fraudulent funds, police said.
The arrested accused have been identified as Abhikesh Mohan Achrekar (34), a Goa resident who owns a hotel, and Anmol Sharma (32), a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal.
According to the police, Achrekar targeted ordinary citizens in Goa, particularly women, by promising to arrange loans for them. After gaining their trust, he and his associates allegedly obtained their bank account details and access to accounts that were later used in cyber frauds.
The investigation has so far revealed that more than 60 bank accounts were obtained through Achrekar and his associates.
The women, police said, were unaware that their accounts would be used to receive money from cyber fraud victims. The accounts were allegedly handed over to Sharma and subsequently to members of an international fraud network.
Police said their preliminary investigation has revealed that crores of rupees were received through such accounts and then siphoned off through other accounts.
Story continues below this ad
The case was registered following a complaint by a manager working with a private company. According to the complaint, the victim was lured with promises of 500 per cent returns on investments in foreign share markets and initial public offerings (IPOs), and was cheated of Rs 83.80 lakh.
During the investigation, police traced a transaction of around Rs 30 lakh from the complainant’s money to a bank account. Further examination showed that the account was in the name of Shivshakti Enterprises and was linked to several individuals.
Technical analysis of the account led investigators to Achrekar. Police found that he had been frequently changing his place of residence and eventually established that he had travelled to Pune.
On August 28, a police team traced and arrested Achrekar in Pune. During questioning, he allegedly provided information about Sharma and his role in the operation. Police said Achrekar admitted to obtaining bank accounts through his associates and using them to receive money linked to cyber frauds.
Story continues below this ad
Investigators found that the accounts were subsequently being used by Sharma. Police said the network obtained multiple bank accounts and used them to receive and transfer money generated through cyber frauds.
Police also found that the accused were allegedly linked to cybercrime cases in Pune city and Rajasthan. Investigators are examining transactions in the accounts to establish the complete money trail and determine the extent of the network.
Technical analysis subsequently led police to Sharma, who was traced to Kolkata. A police team was sent there and, with the assistance of local police, arrested him. Details of both arrests were shared on Thursday.
“The arrests have helped uncover a mechanism through which bank accounts of women from Goa, who were approached by the accused on the pretext of arranging loans, were used as mule accounts. We are now examining the accounts to identify the transactions routed through them and other members of the network,” said a police officer.