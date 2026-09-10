Over 60 Goa women allegedly duped into providing bank accounts for mule accounts, two held

Police also found that the accused were allegedly linked to cybercrime cases in Pune city and Rajasthan. (Express Photo)

PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD police have arrested two men — a hotel owner from Goa and a resident of Kolkata, for allegedly cheating more than 60 women in Goa on the pretext of helping them secure loans, and then using their bank accounts as mule accounts to receive and route money generated through cyber frauds.

The accounts were subsequently passed on to an international network of fraudsters, who allegedly used them to receive fraudulent funds, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abhikesh Mohan Achrekar (34), a Goa resident who owns a hotel, and Anmol Sharma (32), a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal.

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According to the police, Achrekar targeted ordinary citizens in Goa, particularly women, by promising to arrange loans for them. After gaining their trust, he and his associates allegedly obtained their bank account details and access to accounts that were later used in cyber frauds.