Pune: GMRT to be showcased in film by US body

The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), located near Pune, is to be featured in a video by the American Physical Society (APS) for its unique setup for operating in the metrewavelength range of the radio spectrum, and for producing world-class astronomical results, said officials.

Shooting for the eight-minute long film was recently wrapped up, and it will be aired by TV channel operated by the APS at its next meeting. Originally, the film was to be aired during the APS meeting scheduled from March 2-6 in Denver, Colarado. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the meeting was called off.

Yashwant Gupta, director, TIFR-National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) said, “For the first time, an international professional body like APS has approached us to film the GMRT. Earlier, the telescope has been featured on Vigyan Prasar and the National Geographic Channel.”

The film narrates the facilities of the telescope, with drones capturing the 14 antennas positioned in the central array of the GMRT, located in Khodad area of Junnar taluka. Several scientists have narrated the journey of the telescope, since its inception in 2002.

The APS has so far filmed facilities such as the Heliophysics Division of NASA, the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea, Columbia University, Washington State University, Max Plank and Duke University.

