scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

GMRT helps detect 260-million-year-old fossil radio galaxy

The fossil radio galaxy was discovered using a combination of observations obtained from the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), Pune, along with the Very Large Array, Low Frequency Array and Chandra X-Ray observatory.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 12, 2022 11:30:31 pm
3 lakh light years away, dying radio galaxy detected with help of GMRTThe group of researchers, led by Surajit Paul of Savitribai Phule Pune University, said that the pair of lobes spanned 1.2 million light years and were created about 260 million years ago. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Fossilised remains of plants, animals and humans are commonly heard of in archaeology. But a group of scientists from Pune has discovered the oldest-known fossil radio galaxy, which is believed to have formed some 260 million years ago.

The fossil radio galaxy was discovered using a combination of observations obtained from the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), Pune, along with the Very Large Array, Low Frequency Array and Chandra X-Ray observatory.

The detection of the extremely aged remnant galaxy was confirmed through its lobe structure — a signature left behind by the now dead radio galaxy when it was once active. The lobe remained trapped inside the galaxy cluster Abell 980, which led to its discovery, scientists claimed.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The group of researchers, led by Surajit Paul of Savitribai Phule Pune University, said that the pair of lobes spanned 1.2 million light years and were created about 260 million years ago.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

In our universe, large galaxies house a supermassive blackhole at its centre. When the galaxy is active, they eject two jets of magnetised plasma in opposite directions and feed it till the lobe-like structure develops. Such radio lobes can be detected only using large radio telescopes. But once the galaxy stops fuelling energetic plasma, such radio lobes cease to grow and exist and start to soon vanish beyond telescopic detections.

In this case, the scientists said that the radio galaxy lobe had remained hidden inside the Abell 980 galaxy cluster — a game changer resulting in its discovery.

“If the parent galaxy remains confined within a galaxy cluster, then the rate of radio-lobe fading reduces, thus offering a chance to radio astronomers to detect their presence,” a scientist involved in the study published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics said.

Advertisement

Additionally, the detection gets favoured when the parent galaxy cluster remains in a stable state. “Then these lobes can have a longer lifespan,” another expert said.

More from Pune

“The Abell 980 was found to be in a stable/relaxed state. The detection of 1,260 million years old fossil radio lobe was due to a combination of these two factors,” said Paul.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 11:30:31 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more
Your Daily Wrap

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement