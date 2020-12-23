GM Motors plant in Talegaon shut: former MLA asks state to intervene to prevent job loss of thousands of employees

In November, the company had served a closure notice, citing poor financial conditions, which came as a shock for workers.

Former MLA from Maval and BJP leader, Bala Begde, has urged the Maharashtra government to intervene and prevent the job loss of over 3,000 employees of the Talegaon plant of General Motors.

Begde said the company had issued a closure notice, which would see nearly 3,000 employees, including 1,000 permanent and 2,000 contractual workers, lose their jobs. “The Talegaon facility was sold to Greatwall Motors China. But the fate of the workers is not clear and we feel they may not be accommodated in the new company,” he said.

State Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil is also expected to hear a case challenging the closure notice issued by the company.

Back in January, the company had expressed its intention of selling the Talegaon facility and in March, it was announced that the Great Wall Motors company had sealed the deal. In November, the company had served a closure notice, citing poor financial conditions, which came as a shock for workers.

“If the company closes down or if the new owner does not accommodate the workers in the new facility, they will be plunged into financial distress,” said Begde, and demanded that the state government take urgent steps to stop this closure and ask the company to ensure workers remain employed.

