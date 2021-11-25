‘Global Teleheath Exchange connects patients with doctors all over world’

Dr B S Ratta, former President of Telemedicine Society of India who has designed courses for Pune university in telemedicine certificate programme, now spearheads a partnership between HealthLink Technologies, a Pune-based healthtech firm and Solve.Care that recently launched Global Telehealth Exchange. An interview with The Indian Express.

What is the Global Telehealth Exchange? What are the advantages?

Global Telehealth refers to a borderless, instant patient-doctor connection. The Global Telehealth Exchange (GTHE) is a blockchain-based telehealth platform. GTHE allows physicians worldwide to accept appointments from patients anywhere in the world, subject to legislation. The platform, recently launched in India, ensures healthcare providers with verified credentials, giving patients the confidence of consulting only fully qualified healthcare professionals on the GTHE. It uses blockchain technology to simplify the practice and delivery of healthcare. Blockchain technology ensures secure care coordination, administration and payments with the highest safety of patient data.

How do doctors get on to the GTHE platform?

Doctors who sign up on the GTHE platform are assigned a Global Telehealth ID after due verification and their professional profile is published on the platform where patients can view the same. The GTHE ID is fully secured and configured to share credentials, accept eligibility and payments and enables a provider to be located on the registry and respond to queries and requests for information from patients. Physicians determine and fix their consultation charges, duration of consultations and availability.

Who is eligible to sign up on GTHE and how does it work for patients?

Individual healthcare providers who want to practice Telehealth are eligible. They should have recognised qualifications as per Indian laws and be registered with the applicable medical bodies holding a license to practice medicine. Patients can consult doctors on the GHTE platform through the Care Wallet app, a personal healthcare application. Patients can find any doctor worldwide using the Global Telehealth ID subject to the doctor being licensed to provide care in their state or country.

How can a doctor do physical examination remotely and prescribe medicines?

Some aspects of the in-person physical exam can be done remotely. The doctor will be able to visually assess the patient and can gauge general distress, skin tone, clarity of thought and speech, respiratory rate, breathing, gait. The doctor can also have the patient assist in the physical exam, following the doctor’s instructions to palpate areas of tenderness, assess range of motion, assist in moving the camera to zoom in on areas to let the doctor have a closer look. In conjunction with a thorough history, some doctors feel that the information they can obtain from a video visit is sufficient for an accurate diagnosis of most common conditions. Doctors will generate an e-prescription. There must be a video connection to prescribe physicians cannot prescribe based on a phone call or chat.

What is the role of Solve.Care and HealthLink Technologies?

Solve.Care is a global healthcare platform company that leverages blockchain technology to solve critical pain points across clinical care coordination, administration, and payments. The Solve.Care Platform hosts an e ecosystem where different interoperable (health) Care Networks are built and operated to serve different needs of healthcare. GTHE is just one Care Network operating on the Solve.Care platform. HealthLink Technologies is an integrated healthcare solutions and service provider helping doctors deliver efficient patient care.