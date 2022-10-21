Global rollout of vaccine largest in history, but stark inequities in access: WHO chief

The global rollout of more than 12 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses is the largest and fastest in history with an estimated 60 per cent dose produced by manufacturers from developing countries, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organisation (WHO), said in a video message that was relayed at the inaugural session of the 23rd annual general meeting of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network in Pune.

Tedros, though, said despite this achievement, starking inequities in terms of access to vaccines remained. These inequities are partly due to the fact that globally, vaccine production is too concentrated. “To address this, WHO and our partners have established mRNA Tech Transfer hub in South Africa to facilitate the knowhow in low and middle-income countries,” he said.

Key topics at the meeting co-hosted by Serum Institute of India (SII) included commemoration of unprecedented global collaboration during the pandemic, global equity and timely access of vaccines, and future pandemic-preparedness and response.