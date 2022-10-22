scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Need global pandemic accord for faster development, delivery of vaccines: Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India and Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO addressing the media during the inauguration of ‘Global Equity and Timely Access. Covid 19 and beyond’, a three day DCVMN’s ( Developing country’s Vaccine Manufactures Network ) meet at Hotel Ritz Carlton on Thursday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon. 20/10/2022, Pune)

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), Saturday talked about the need for better harmony in regulatory frameworks to scale up the production of vaccines.

Speaking at the CEO’s conference of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) in Pune, Poonawalla said a global pandemic accord was required for faster development and delivery of vaccines.

Asked about his experience of working with the Indian government during the pandemic, Poonawalla said the government had understood the seriousness of the pandemic and rose to the occupation.

“The government supported us and regulatory works were done in record time. Now it is normal business,” he said. The government, he said, had to play an important role as there were lots of regulations in terms of the procurement of raw materials.

The government’s role was also important in terms of Capex and other technologies, he added.

Asked about the future of vaccine manufacturing in Africa, Poonawalla said African countries have to build the necessary ecosystem in terms of talent, and technology, among others, to produce vaccines.

“We would be happy to support the transformation,” he said.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 06:47:58 pm
