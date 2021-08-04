GIIS Balewadi achieves 100% pass percentage in CBSE Class X result

Students of the Global Indian International School SMART Campus in Pune’s Balewadi, which is part of the Singapore-based global network of premier international schools, achieved noteworthy academic feats in the CBSE Class X results announced on Tuesday.

The board exams were cancelled this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing number of cases in the country.

Representing the first batch of Grade X at GIIS Balewadi, Aayushi Sanadhya topped with 95.6 per cent, while Pranav Satti and Om Kolekar scored 91.2 per cent and 89.6 per cent, respectively, to secure the second and third positions. The school achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage, with 60 per cent students scoring above 80 per cent aggregate marks.

The evaluation criteria for granting the final marks this year was based on the assessment scheme. Due to the absence of board examinations, this was the preferred method to declare the results. The results were therefore drawn up considering students’ performance in internal evaluations, periodical tests, half-yearly examinations, and pre-board examinations.

Commenting on the performance of his students, principal Dr NKP Ashok Raj said, “In these extraordinary circumstances, it is highly gratifying to see our students perform well in the board exams, with many scoring excellent marks in various subjects. It is imperative to mention that GIIS has a remarkable history of students performing exceptionally well in all appearances of life. GIIS has achieved such commendable outcomes by continuously supporting our teachers and the earnest efforts of our students. We are delighted with our students’ achievements, and want to thank the parents for their ongoing support. I would also like to thank the students for showing resilience during these challenging circumstances.”

“GIIS’ constant endeavour to deliver quality education to its students with a strong emphasis on enhancing their learning outcomes has been a crucial factor in the excellent performance showcased by its students. The school has SMART campuses around the world, which uses savvy technology and latest infrastructure to impart education that is relevant for the 21st century. This includes dedicated music studios, sports facilities, digital classrooms, blended learning frameworks and data analytics,” Raj said.

