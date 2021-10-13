Global campaign aims to raise awareness on increased risk of blood clots from Covid-19

Good blood circulation is vital to a person’s overall health as it ensures that blood and oxygen continuously flow throughout the body. However, clots form within blood vessels, obstructing the blood flow. This can cause blockages affecting the heart, lungs and other organs.

World Thrombosis Day is observed on October 13 every year to raise awareness on the issue and the importance of getting thrombosis risk assessment. On this day, more than 3,000 partner organizations and individuals from over 120 countries will join forces to raise awareness about treatment and prevention of blood clots.

Thrombosis can trigger a variety of life-threatening medical conditions, including heart attack, thromboembolic stroke and venous thromboembolism (VTE). VTE occurs when one or more blood clots form in a deep vein, most often in the leg (deep vein thrombosis, DVT), and can circulate through the bloodstream and lodge in the lungs, a condition known as pulmonary embolism (PE).

“Despite the fact that one in four people worldwide are dying from conditions caused by blood clots, it is not widely known, and is an urgent public health issue,” said Prof. Beverley Hunt, OBE, chair of the World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee in a statement issued today.

This year, the issue gained wider attention as research showed an increased risk of blood clots in hospitalized patients with severe Covid-19. Additionally, blood clots were found as a rare, but serious side effect to certain Covid-19 vaccines.

“In a turbulent year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have unfortunately seen an increased rate of hospital-associated clots due to sick patients with Covid-19,” noted Prof. Hunt. “The risk of clots in Covid-19, along with the other causes of hospital-associated clots, can be reduced if thromboprophylaxis is used (blood thinners).”

Dr Roopen Arya, India Spokesperson, World Thrombosis Day, said, “Thrombosis continues to be one of the most dangerous and often overlooked medical conditions. In India, over the past two years, due to the pandemic we have noticed a huge increase in thrombosis as it is one of the most common complications of Covid-19. It is important that we are aware of the risk particularly in patients who are hospitalized in Covid-19 and make sure they get blood thinning injections to prevent the clots. It is also important to stick to evidence-based practice and avoid unnecessary treatments and clotting blood tests in mildly affected people in the community.”