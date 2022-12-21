Give Karnataka a befitting reply over border dispute remarks: MVA leaders to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde

After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s latest remark on the border dispute with Maharashtra, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar Wednesday appealed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to give a befitting reply to the neighbouring state on the issue.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka chief minister had reiterated that not an inch of land will be ceded to Maharashtra which has been laying claim to its Belagavi district. During a debate in the Karnataka Legislature, Bommai said if all members agree, the House would pass a resolution reiterating Karnataka’s stand on the border dispute with Maharashtra.

“Karnataka Chief Minister is repeatedly giving out statements so that people of the state feel good… He has been making aggressive statements on the border dispute. Similarly, Maharashtra Chief Minister should adopt an aggressive stand and give a befitting reply to Karnataka,” said Ajit Pawar before heading for the state legislature in Nagpur.

Pawar also said the Maharashtra Government should also come up with a resolution to the border dispute. “The opposition will support the government on this count,” he said.

Reacting to Karnataka’s stand, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding a meeting with two chief ministers, Bommai has been issuing statements which would only escalate tension in both states.

“What was the use of the Union Home Minister intervening? We have been saying that only a 15-minute meeting was held and it was a futile exercise. While the Karnataka chief minister continues to make an inflammatory statement, Maharashtra chief minister is keeping silent. Where is the Maharashtra chief minister? Why is he keeping quiet while Karnataka CM keeps making a brazen statement? Why can’t our chief minister speak out?” he asked.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who is also a former chief minister, said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah should call a meeting of both chief ministers and lock them up in a room until they agree to resolve the border dispute.”

Another senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will support the government if it decides to pass a resolution on the border dispute.