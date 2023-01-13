25-year-old girl saved by doctors at Aditya Birla Hospital after accident rips off her skull skin cover, ear

Pune’s Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, a multispecialty tertiary care hospital, successfully saved the life of a 25-year-old girl whose covering of the skull, complete skin and ear got pulled off in an accident at a factory.

Saraswati, who hails from Karnataka and is the daughter of labourers, was working at a factory in Chakan when in September last year, she met with a freak accident while standing near a machine. “There was no power supply. Suddenly the power came back and my hair was near the motor. It got entangled and got pulled,” she said at a press conference held Friday.

According to Dr Vikram Wagh, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, “She lost the complete skin covering of the skull from above her eyelid to the back of her neck. One of her ears also got pulled along with the skin up till the margin of the other ear. Her left ear was completely lost in this accident. Saraswati was in a state of complete shock and was critical.”

“Doctors secured the bleeding, debrided (removed any grease, oil, particles that must have got stuck to her skull) and grafted her. But that was just like a time buying procedure until she became hemodynamically (vitally) stable,” Dr Wagh said. Once the 25-year-old was stabilised, the doctors commenced with the procedure of skin grafting. “The procedures were spaced out according to the condition of her health. In total, 14 procedures ranging between one hour to two and a half hours were done,” Dr Wagh said.

With every procedure, she lost some blood, and became weak. Her health deteriorated and there were multiple ICU transfers. There were six major and other smaller procedures done. It included drilling holes in her skull. This was done to get the blood out from the marrows till the surface. “The stem cell in this blood helps in growing the new granulation layer which makes for a good base for further skin grafting,” Dr Wagh explained.

“While we did this procedure, the entire area to granulate would take six months, so we had to import skin from Germany. The cost was borne by her employers and Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital. Skin was applied other than the other skin graft area. Slowly and steadily, she recovered. Eventually, she became better and the skin became fine,” Dr Wagh said. Saraswati was in the hospital for 3.5 months. Though she will not have hair due to loss of hair follicle skin, her skull has a skin layer now and she is stabilised. She is still undergoing dressing every two weeks, the doctor said.