8-year-old girl dies in first suspected dengue death in Pune this year

An eight-year-old girl from Lohegaon in Pune died last week due to suspected dengue-associated shock and progressive multi-organ dysfunction, prompting the civic administration to intensify vector surveillance activities.

It was the first suspected dengue death in Pune city this year. The girl suffered a cardiac arrest at Ruby Hall Clinic around 8 pm on October 18. Despite the medical team’s efforts, she could not be revived.

“The report from Ruby Hall Clinic was received today and stated that the girl had a dengue infection,” Dr Nina Borade, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Pune Municipal Corporation, told The Indian Express.

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A death audit committee will ascertain whether the dengue virus caused the death, she added.