Girish Bapat: Three sites identified for Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissionerate

District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat

Two months after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the construction of a separate Police Commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad, the search for an ideal location seems to be over. District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat talks to The Indian Express about the three sites finalised and the impending approval from the government.

Has the site for Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate been finalised?

Not yet. We have identified three sites. The Pune Police Commissioner, Rural SP and the people’s representatives have given their consent for the locations. We have sent the names to the Chief Minister and are awaiting his approval.

Which are the three sites?

One is in Premlok Park area of Chinchwad. We are trying to shift a civic school from the building so the police commissionerate building can be accommodated. The other two spaces are in Spine Road and Nigdi area.

Will the Commissionerate be permanently set up at the finalised site?

No. The site will be taken on a rental basis, till a permanent location is identified. The Commissionerate will be located at one of the sites and the office of the deputy commissioner will be set up at another spot.

Have you been able to zero in on a permanent spot?

Yes, we have identified an 80-acre plot to set up the permanent building. Other details will be revealed soon.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad commissionerate was supposed to start its operations from the new location from May 1. The deadline has now been extended to August 15.

May 1 was too early… when the Chief Minister had made the announcement. We had to look for the space. It has taken time… As to when will the commissionerate be set up at the new site, we will reveal it when we get the approval from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Will the commissionerate get enough staff on time?

Everything is being worked out. The commissionerate will get adequate staff. It is an important development in the history of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The presence of a commissionerate will certainly help in bringing down the crime rate and easing the travails of residents who have had to travel 20-30 km to Pune Police Commissionerate to file their complaints.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App