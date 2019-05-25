Girish Bapat chides NCP for fielding ‘inexperienced’ Parth, says opposition attacks ‘helped’ him

Nenior BJP leader Girish Bapat, who won the Pune Lok Sabha seat by a record margin over Congress leader Mohan Joshi, on Friday criticised the NCP’s decision to give a ticket for the Maval seat to an inexperienced candidate like Parth Pawar only because he belonged to the powerful Pawar family. Parth is the grandson of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the son of senior party leader Ajit Pawar.

The NCP, however, managed to retain the Baramati Lok Sabha seat and also add Shirur to its tally. “We fell short in Baramati and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies. We will continue our fight in Baramati,” said Bapat.

During an interaction with the media, Bapat said the NCP candidate’s defeat in Maval has proved that this kind of political dynasty will not be accepted by the public.

“It was wrong to give the candidature to an inexperienced person… only because he was the son of a leader and the grandson of a senior party leader, without giving any thought to his capabilities,” he said.

Citing the example of Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the state minister said the BJP had given Sujay a ticket because he had the capability to become an MP. Sujay won from the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat.

Bapat credited his victory with a record margin to the election campaign planned by the party and the contribution of all alliance partners.

“This was my 11th election. I had predicted the number of votes I would get in the Lok Sabha elections and most of it has been right,” he said. Taking a dig at the opposition Congress-NCP, he said the alliance helped him win by “stooping low to criticise me”. “During the campaign, there were remarks made against me that were below the belt, but I decided to ignore them. This helped me in the elections,” said Bapat, who is also Pune’s guardian minister.

Bapat said he will soon resign from his post in the state cabinet as well as the assembly. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will select the next guardian minister of Pune, he said.

On his plan for the next five years, the BJP leader said he will be committed towards fulfilling the promises made in the manifesto for the development of Pune city. “We have been able to resolve the issues related to Metro rail and give the project the necessary push… The international airport and projects in the metropolitan region have also been given a much-needed push,” he said.

Bapat said the Model Code of Conduct for the state assembly elections was expected to come into effect by August 15.

He also addressed the absence of sitting MP Anil Shirole at the press meet and said the leader, who was denied a ticket by the BJP, was not in town and had informed him about it.

Expressing his gratitude towards his fellow party leader, Bapat said, “I appreciate the efforts put in by Shirole in the Lok Sabha election campaign, despite being denied a ticket. He participated in each and every initiative for the campaign”.

He added that party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade could be busy as he didn’t attend the press meet, for which all BJP office-bearers, elected representatives and legislators were present.

Mohan Joshi also congratulated Bapat on Friday and wished him well for his future endevaours. “I am thankful to the leaders and workers of the Congress as well as the alliance partners for putting in the hard work for a fight on the basis of an ideology… I am indebted to party workers,” he said. Joshi said he would continue to work towards the development of the city. “I will not give up my efforts to strengthen the Congress further in Pune,” he said.