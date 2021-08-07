Pune: Women mountaineers scale two 6,000-meter mountain peaks

Giripremi’s team of women mountaineers scaled two six thousand meters mountain named Kang Yatse 1 & Kang Yatse 2 in the first week of August.

A team of women mountaineers from a Pune-based club, Giripremi, scaled two six thousand meters mountain named Kang Yatse 1 and Kang Yatse 2 in the first week of August. It is the first successful ‘team expedition of women’ from Maharashtra since 1984.

Priyanka Chinchorkar, Smita Karivadikar, Padmja Dhanvi, Sneha Gude, Sayali Budhkar, Anjali Katre participated in the dual expedition. The team was trained under Samiran Kolhe who also participated in the expedition, Umesh Zirpe, noted mountaineer and Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee, who has been mentoring women’s team for the last two years, said.

The team was divided into two parts. The first team consisting of Priyanka Chinchorkar and Smita Karivadikar summitted Kang Yatse-1 (6494 M), one of the most difficult peaks to climb, in unfavourable weather conditions. The duo was accompanied by Samiran Kolhe, who also summitted the mountain on August 2.

The other team consisting of Dhanavi, Gude, Budhkar and Katre summitted Kang Yatse-2 (6270 M). Anjali Katre is a 51-year-old mountaineer who has shown that age is just number. While Dhanvi could not summit the peak in the first attempt, she planned the second attempt on August 4 and 5. Chinchorkar, the expedition leader, accompanied her and both mountaineers summit the peak on August 5.

Mingma Sherpa, Sanjiv Roy, Ming Temba Sherpa and Sunny Sharma, the team of high-altitude guides, supported the expedition, whereas White Magic provided the critical logistic support.

Kang Yatse group of peaks is located at the far end of the Markha Valley in Ladakh. Kang Yatse-1 stands tall with 6,494 meters height, whereas Kang Yatse-2 has 6,270 meters altitude. Kang Yatse-1 peak is considered as one of the toughest peaks to climb. Most of the climbing route has loose rocks and steep climb is exhausting and tests the ability of climbers.

The success of Kang Yatse 1 and 2 is a great beginning. Along with rock climbing and high-altitude expeditions, girls should aim for Trans Himalayan treks and more technically difficult peaks, Ushaprabha Page, Founder-President, Giripremi, said.

“Just after the announcement of dual expedition, we witnessed the devastating coronavirus pandemic. In this difficult time, getting together and preparing for the dual expedition was near to impossible. Hence, we followed the digital route. Giripremi set up Gurukul for women mountaineers only. Sanjay Sathe helped the team in mental fitness with Brahmavidya session, whereas Samiran Kolhe looked after the physical fitness. I was constantly monitoring the progress and I am glad to share that more 15 women mountaineers participated in Gurukul who all are ready to face the challenge of the mighty Himalayas. Another team of women mountaineers will take on the challenge of Mt. Manda-1 in September this year,” Zirpe said.

