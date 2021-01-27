Giripremi’s team of mountaineers climbs 250-feet-tall Wajir Pinnacle

As Wajir’s rock patches present challenges of the highest order, successfully climbing it is considered to be a dream among adventure enthusiasts (Representational)

Pune-based mountaineering club Giripremi’s team of ace rock climbers climbed the 250-feet-tall Wajir Pinnacle located in Mahuli region of Sahyadri ranges on Sunday, as per a statement issued by the organisation on Wednesday. The climbing route of Wajir, which is made entirely of basalt and stands vertical at 90 degrees, falls under the ‘difficult’ grade. Only a handful of rock climbers have been able to accomplish this feat in the past.

Pawan Hadole, Varun Bhagwat and Rohan Desai were able to climb the pinnacle this time around, and their climb was assisted by Ashish Mane and Nikunj Shah. The mountaineers took a total of four hours to climb what is considered to be one of the toughest rock-climbing routes in the country.

Wajir is located near Mahuli Fort, which houses several such vertical-rising pinnacles. As Wajir’s rock patches present challenges of the highest order, successfully climbing it is considered to be a dream among adventure enthusiasts. Giripremi’s new breed of rock climbers and seasoned campaigners overcame these challenges to top the pinnacle on January 24, said the statement issued by the organisation on Wednesday.

