Giripremi’s mountaineers summit Mt Annapurna-1

Mt. Annapurna- I is located in Nepal Himalaya’s Annapurna massif. This massif is a home of several tall mountains. It has 16 6000er and above mountains, 13 7000er and above mountain and Mt. Annapurna I is a solitary 8000er mountain with a height of 8091 meters.

A team from Pune’s premier mountaineer club Giripremi scaled the 8,091-metre-tall Mt Annapurna-1, the world’s 10th tallest mountain at 2.15 pm on April 16. The team comprised of Bhushan Harshe, Dr Sumeet Mandale and Jitendra Gaware.

This marks Giripremi’s eighth successful 8000er expedition after Mt Everest in 2012, Mt Lhotse (fourth tallest mountain) in 2013, Mt Makalu (fifth tallest mountain) in 2014, Mt Cho Oyu (sixth tallest mountain) and Mt Dhaulagiri (seventh tallest mountain) in 2016, Mt Manaslu (eighth tallest mountain) in 2017 and Mt Kanchenjunga (third tallest mountain) in 2019.

The summit push commenced at midnight on Thursday after a spell of terrible snowfall at Camp 4. Mountaineers faced the gushing winds throughout the climb till dawn. The route opening team fixed the rope till summit around noon. After the route opening team’s summit, the Giripremi team soon followed them and reached the summit after a tireless and relentless climb.

Umesh Zirpe, leader of the expedition, shared the details from the base camp. He said, “Due to the shortage of rope just 800 metres below the summit, the route opening team had to stop their climb midway and returned to Camp 4 on April 15. Chhang Dawa Sherpa and I, who were operating from the base camp, arranged the necessary equipment from Kathmandu to Camp 4 on war footing. This ensured the second attempt of the route opening on April 16, which was looking distant a day before. All this delayed the route opening by a day affecting the Giripremi’s summit push. Considering the weather forecast and the slimmer weather window, Giripremi’s team followed the route opening team for their summit push. All the mountaineers heading towards the summit faced the gushing winds along with bone chilling cold as temperature dropped significantly. The cloud cover started gathering near the summit in the morning affected the pace of the climbers. A steep couloir just before the summit tested the skills of mountaineers,” Zirpe said in a statement issued here.

Due to the slightly unfavorable weather at the fag end of the summit push made the summit uncertain. However, after overcoming all the challenges, Harshe, Mandale and Gaware unfurled the Tricolor at the summit of Mt Annapurna-1.

