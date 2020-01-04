Giripremi team to climb Mt Annapurna in April

The budget for Mount Annapurna I Expedition 2020 has been pegged at Rs 60 lakh. The budget for Mount Annapurna I Expedition 2020 has been pegged at Rs 60 lakh.

A team of four mountaineers led by Umesh Zirpe will climb Mount Annapurna (8,091 metres), the tenth highest mountain in the world, in March- April, 2020. Ushaprabha Page (founder, president, Giripremi), Anand Palande (founder, trustee, Giripremi), Umesh Zirpe (leader, Mt Annapurna I Expedition, 2020) along with the climbing team announced the expedition recently.

The climbing team includes Ashish Mane (summitter of five 8,000-m mountains, including Mt Everest), Bhushan Harshe (Mt Everest and Mt Kangchenjunga summitter) and Jitendra Gaware (Mt Kangchenjunga summitter). Umesh Zirpe will lead the expedition team. It will be his eighth consecutive expedition as a leader.

After Mt Everest expedition, Giripremi planned to climb all fourteen 8,000-m mountains in the world. “We are already halfway there. Our teams reached the summit of seven 8,000er mountains in last seven years, including Mt Everest in 2012, Mt Lhotse (world’s fourth-highest mountain) in 2013, Mt Makalu (fifth highest mountain) in 2014, Mt Cho Oyu (sixth-highest mountain) and Mt Dhaulagiri (seventh highest mountain) in 2016, Mt. Manaslu (eighth highest mountain) in 2017 and Mt Kangchenjunga (world’s third-highest mountain) in 2019,” Zirpe said in a statement issued in Pune.

Mt Annapurna I, located in Nepal, stands at a height of 8,091 m and is known as one of the toughest mountains to climb across the globe. Page said, “8,000er mountain expeditions are arduous and pose several challenges before climbers. Giripemi’s mountaineers are trained, skilled and experienced to negotiate such challenges… These expeditions need a lot of funds and raising them is a daunting task.”



