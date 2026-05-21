‘Discipline at the death zone’: How a Pune veteran inspired youth to summit Mount Everest

It was the third successful Mount Everest expedition for mountaineering club Giripremi, after its landmark climbs in 2012 and 2013.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneMay 21, 2026 01:08 PM IST
Pune team climbing Mount Everest(From left to right) Mihir Jadhav, Vivek Shivade, expedition leader Umesh Zirpe, Akhil Katkar, and Nikunj Shah left Pune on April 2 and spent nearly eight weeks in the Everest region as part of an acclimatisation process.
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For 61-year-old Umesh Zirpe, a veteran mountaineer who led a successful expedition to Mount Everest, it was never just about scaling the summit. When his team stood atop the world’s highest peak in the early hours of May 21, it marked the fruition of his desire to inspire a new generation in line with the Centre’s Fit India Movement initiative.

“This year’s weather window on Everest was much smaller than usual because of continuous jet stream activity over the mountain. Navigating this narrow summit window safely was a major challenge, which the team managed successfully. Good weather helped during the final push, but ultimately it was the team’s discipline, patience, mental resilience, and teamwork that made this success possible,” Zirpe, a member of mountaineering club Giripremi, said.

“This marks Giripremi’s third successful Everest expedition after its landmark climbs in 2012 and 2013,” the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award winner, who has trained 18 mountaineers who successfully climbed Mount Everest, told The Indian Express.

Mount Everest The final summit push began on May 17, with the team moving steadily through the higher camps. The climbers had to endure over 10 hours of relentless climbing in the ‘Death Zone’.

In 2012, eight mountaineers scaled Mt Everest, while three reached the summit in 2013 as part of the Giripremi expedition. Over the years, several others have climbed individually, and this year the landmark ascent was achieved by a group of men in their 20s and early 30s. The summit team comprised Vivek Shivade, Mihir Jadhav, and Akhil Katkar, along with Sherpa climbers Lakpa Sherpa, Urgen Sherpa, and Lakpa Tenji Sherpa.

“We felt that the youth should be encouraged to take up such expeditions,” Zirpe said, adding, “The climbers summited via the traditional South Col route from Nepal.”

The team left Pune on April 2 and spent nearly eight weeks in the Everest region as part of a systematic acclimatisation process, which included the ascent of Lobuche East Peak and acclimatisation rotations up to Camp 2 on Everest.

Relentless climbing in the ‘Death Zone’

The final summit push began on May 17, with the team moving steadily through the higher camps. “Despite favourable weather conditions this season, the climbers had to endure over 10 hours of relentless climbing in the ‘Death Zone’, the area above 8,000 metres where oxygen levels are critically low, and survival becomes extremely difficult for the human body,” Zirpe said. Due to health concerns, team member Nikunj Shah decided to return from just below Camp 4. “The entire expedition team deeply respects his courage, determination, and team spirit,” Zirpe said, speaking from Everest Base Camp.

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The expedition also supported the Centre’s ‘Fit India’ movement, promoting physical fitness, mental resilience, and an active lifestyle. Alongside the climb, the team also spread awareness about responsible mountaineering, glacier conservation, and climate change. It also acknowledged the valuable support extended by Nepal-based Peak Promotion Agency, whose coordination and logistical assistance helped the successful execution of the expedition.

This July-August, an all-woman expedition to Leh-Ladakh

There are 14 peaks in the Himalayas, and so far, 50 climbers have scaled all of them. While no Indian has achieved this feat yet, Zirpe said that Giripremi team members have climbed eight peaks. “That is our international record. This year, in July-August, an all‑women expedition has been organised to Mentok Kangri, a stunning 6,250‑metre climb in Ladakh’s Rupshu plateau, towering above the spectacular Tso Moriri lake,” Zirpe added.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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