Astronomers discover giant ring system causing rare 9-month dimming of a star

An international team, including Pune’s IUCAA, has identified a rare 200-day dimming of the star ASASSN-24fw. The study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, attributes the event to a brown dwarf with a massive, dense ring system.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneFeb 12, 2026 05:41 PM IST
Star-ecclipse-PuneArtistic impression of the 'eclipse' due to the newly found Brown dwarf with massive rings (foreground) forming an opaque “'saucer' through which some light from the star ASASSN-24fw (background) shines. A red dwarf star was also discovered in the neighbourhood during the research (left). Artistic impression of ASASSN-24fw after the eclipse is over, where the star is seen shining unobstructed - with its own remnants from possible planetary collisions along with its companion red dwarf star and the dark 'saucer'.
Stellar eclipses are extremely rare and typically last a few days to a few weeks. An international team of astronomers, including Pune-based Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, reported a rare, enigmatic 200-day dimming of a star, ASASSN-24fw, a bit more massive than the Sun and about twice as big.

The star, about 3,000 light-years away from Earth, faded steadily for nine months between late 2024 and mid-2025, reaching about 97 per cent of its normal brightness before returning to normal. “Such `stellar eclipse’ events are rare, and this dimming continued for nearly 200 days, making it one of the longest ever observed,” Dr Sarang Shah, a post-doctoral researcher at IUCAA, told The Indian Express.

The study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (Feb 12) was carried out by an international team of astronomers, including Dr Shah and Dr Jonathan Marshall, an independent researcher affiliated with Academia Sinica, Taiwan. Some of the observations were contributed by Prof Ashish Mahabal, California Institute of Technology, USA (also adjunct faculty at IUCAA).

What was also significant is the unexpected discoveries that the dimming of the Star had led to. “It is known that the star itself is stable and not prone to sudden changes. This rules out internal stellar activity as the cause of the strange dimming. A detailed analysis of various observations shows that it was caused by a large companion object moving across our line of sight to the star, blocking its light for an extended period,” Dr Shah said.

He explained that various models made by their group show that the most likely explanation for the dimming is a brown dwarf – an object heavier than a planet but lighter than a star – surrounded by a vast and dense ring system.

“It is orbiting the star at a farther distance with the ring”, he said, adding that long-lasting dimming events like this are exceptionally uncommon as they require very perfect line-ups.

“The dimming began gradually because the outer parts of the rings are thin, and only became obvious when the denser regions passed in front of the star,” he added.

This star previously dimmed in 1981 and 1937. “We know this because of the Digital Access to a Sky Century@Harvard (DASCH) survey data by Harvard. It is a project scanning nearly 500000 Harvard Observatory’s Photographic plates from 1885-1994l3 to create a century- long digital archive from astronomy,” Dr Shah said.

All Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae

Ohio State University operates all Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae (ASAS-SN) and surveys the sky for stellar brightening/dimming phenomena regularly. They use a set of telescopes and observe the sky regularly from Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, Haleakalã Observatory in Hawaii, USA, McDonald Observatory, Texas, USA and South African Astronomical Observatory, South Africa.

The Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (or ATLAS) is operated by the Institute of Astronomy, University of Hawaii. ATLAS specialises in detecting hazardous asteroids or comets, while ASAS-SN specialises in finding sudden brightening and dimming or any star in the local Milky Way.

“If they discover any anomalous behaviour of any star, they issue an alert. In the case of ASASSN-24fw, the star was first noticed to undergo rapid dimming by ASAS-SN. This event occurred in 2024. Hence the name ASASSN-24FW (fw is the catalogued name in their database). So now this star will always be identified using this name,” Dr Shah said.

“This means ASASSN-24fw was eclipsed by something every 43 years. This also tells us how important it is to preserve old data,” he reflected. He also added that the discovery provides an important opportunity to better understand sub-stellar companions like brown dwarfs, massive ring systems, and how such structures form and evolve around stars. Future observations would be conducted to study this system in detail using large telescopes.

