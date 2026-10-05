Ghorpuri-Hadapsar 3rd line commissioned, train operations to improve on Pune-Daund rail route

3 min readOct 5, 2026 09:27 PM IST
Ghorpuri-Hadapsar 3rd railway line commissioned: The Central Railway (CR) has commissioned Ghorpuri-Hadapsar 3rd railway line in Pune. The move is expected to improve train operations and increase capacity on the Pune-Daund rail route.
This new railway line is also likely to improve the movement of both passenger and freight trains and provide greater operational flexibility in the Pune railway network. It will also help in reducing congestion and enable smoother movement of freight rakes.
Ghorpuri-Hadapsar 3rd line to improve train movement
The commissioning of the third Ghorpuri-Hadapsar line is expected to provide a dedicated transfer route between the rake maintenance depot and the proposed Hadapsar Satellite Terminal. This will allow such movements to take place without affecting operations on the UP and DOWN main lines. The arrangement is expected to facilitate the introduction of new train services from Hadapsar.
Pune-Daund rail route gets 3rd line between Ghorpuri, Hadapsar (Image: Central Railway)
New line to reduce congestion at Pune railway yard
According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of CR, the Ghorpuri-Hadapsar 3rd line will serve as an alternate shunting neck for rake formation, sorting, engine and brake-van reversal and other shunting activities. This will help reduce the detention of trains on the main line and improve punctuality.
“Overall, it will help in decongestion of Pune station by facilitating transfer and operational activities through the Hadapsar Satellite Terminal,” the CPRO said in a statement.
Ghorpuri-Hadapsar 3rd line commissioned to boost train movement on the Pune-Daund route. (Image: Central Railway)
Major signalling and track works completed
Several works were carried out as part of the project, including alterations to signalling and interlocking systems at Pune and Hadapsar.
At Pune, 32 new or altered routes, six new or altered point machines, nine new or altered signals and 11 new or altered tracks were completed.
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At Hadapsar, the existing Kyosan K5D electronic interlocking was altered. The work also included 28 new or altered routes, one new or altered point machine and six new or altered signals.
Other works included replacement of insulated overlaps and section insulators, installation of new portals, provision of AC brackets in turnout areas and four DC track circuits.
Ghorpuri-Hadapsar 3rd line to enhance rail capacity (Image: Central Railway)
900 metres of contact wire replaced
As part of the work, around 900 metres of damaged contact wire was replaced, restoring the speed potential on the affected section from 75 kmph to 130 kmph. Rail renewal, tamping, distressing, greasing, packing and welding works were also carried out.
The works were completed over a span of 15 days using equipment including track relaying machines, Duomatic machines, Poclain machines, Hydra cranes, JCBs and gas-cutting equipment.
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A total of 745 personnel, including 485 contractual workers and 260 departmental staff, were deployed for the project.