Ghorpuri-Hadapsar 3rd line commissioned, train operations to improve on Pune-Daund rail route

Ghorpuri-Hadapsar 3rd railway line commissioned: The Central Railway (CR) has commissioned Ghorpuri-Hadapsar 3rd railway line in Pune. The move is expected to improve train operations and increase capacity on the Pune-Daund rail route.

This new railway line is also likely to improve the movement of both passenger and freight trains and provide greater operational flexibility in the Pune railway network. It will also help in reducing congestion and enable smoother movement of freight rakes.

Ghorpuri-Hadapsar 3rd line to improve train movement

The commissioning of the third Ghorpuri-Hadapsar line is expected to provide a dedicated transfer route between the rake maintenance depot and the proposed Hadapsar Satellite Terminal. This will allow such movements to take place without affecting operations on the UP and DOWN main lines. The arrangement is expected to facilitate the introduction of new train services from Hadapsar.