‘Ghar’: New home for orphan girls and paralysed women courtesy retired soldiers in Pune

(Written by Apoorva Sinha)

‘Ghar,’ a home for orphan girls, paralysed women and the elderly, at Yerawada in Pune will open its doors from October 2. It is an initiative of retired Army officers who have stepped forward to serve the deprived sections of society in their own way.

Located opposite Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar on the road between Kendriya Vidyalaya BEG and Deccan College, ‘Ghar’ will house 40 girls, 10 paralysed women and 19 senior citizens in its seven-storey building after becoming fully functional.

“Orphaned and marginalised girls from the age group of 6-12 years will be provided opportunities to realise their potential, paralysed women to become productive members of society and the elderly to lead a healthy, fulfilling and content life. The facilities for orphan and marginalised girls, and paralysed women will be free of cost, while for the elderly it will be self-sustaining,” said Colonel Mickie Uberoi (retd), president of Sant Ishwar Foundation, a charitable trust registered by a team of retired Army officers along with other members.

Uberoi said, “we intend to support orphaned and marginalised girls till they become financially independent and settle down in life. We do hope they will carry the message of humanity, empathy and love which they will be recipients of to their respective worlds and give back to society in times to come. ‘Ghar’ will provide good amenities, healthy nutrition, healthcare, education, recreational facilities, good hygiene and sanitation. It will also provide counselling to the residents and do whatever it takes to make them grow into well-informed and responsible adults, empower them and mainstream them in society as law-abiding citizens.”

“Orphaned girls will be sent to ‘Ghar’ by government agencies. The trust will approach government hospitals and agencies to identify paralysed women who wish to become beneficiaries of the facility. Awareness, visibility and word of mouth will help in spreading the word for the elderly to seek admission in the old age facility,” he added.

The opening of ‘Ghar’ was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The home for the elderly will open first followed by that for paralysed women. The childcare home will open in the second phase.

Lt Gen Sanjeev Kanal (Retd), a member of the trust, said that ‘Ghar’ was specially designed and constructed to house children, disabled women and the elderly all under one roof and to empower them through quality education, mainstream them and make them productive members of society while enhancing the quality of life of the elderly.”

The trust will also endeavour to strengthen community participation in creating sustainable development opportunities for vulnerable children and paralysed women.

“The operational costs of the childcare home and the home for paralysed women will be through donations from the public and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. We appeal to all members of the public to come forth and become a part of the journey,” said Col Uberoi, who sold jewellery bought for daughter’s marriage for this cause.

“We have requested the state government to give preference to children orphaned by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Children’s upbringing will be done in an Army environment,” he added.