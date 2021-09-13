Ghar — ex-servicemen’s initiative to help orphan girls, the elderly — to welcome beneficiaries from October 2

(Written by Apoorva Sinha)

Ghar — an initiative by retired Army officers for the welfare of orphan girls, paralysed women and the elderly — will throw open its door to some of its beneficiaries from October 2.

Located opposite Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar on the road between Kendriya Vidyalaya BEG and Deccan College, the care home has been envisioned to function like a traditional home, with three generations of residents residing in a house. Once fully functional, the ground plus six-storied building will accommodate 40 girls, 10 paralysed women and 19 senior citizens.

“Orphan/marginalised girls between the age group of 6 and 12 years will be provided opportunities to realise their potential, paralysed women to become productive members of society and the elderly to lead a healthy, fulfilling and content life. The facilities for orphan/marginalised girls and paralysed women will be free-of-cost, while for the elderly, it will be self-sustaining,” said Colonel Mickie Uberoi (Retd), president of Sant Ishwar Foundation, a charitable trust registered by a team of retired Army officers along with other members of the society.

He added, “Orphan girls will be sent to Ghar by Government agencies. The trust will approach Government hospitals and agencies to identify paralysed women who wish to become beneficiaries of the facility. Awareness, visibility and word-of-mouth will help in spreading the word for the elderly.” The home for the elderly would be the first to open followed by the facility for paralysed women. The childcare home will open in the second phase.

Lt Gen Sanjeev Kanal (Retd), a member of the trust, said that the Foundation has come up with the idea to “to empower the girls and women through quality education, bring them to the mainstream and make them productive members of the society while enhancing the quality of life of the elderly.” Col Uberoi said, “The operational costs of the childcare home and the home for paralysed women will be funded with the help of donations from the public and CSR funds…”