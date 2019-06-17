Getting to know ‘real people with real stories’ at a human library

‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’, read the banner at the Pune Chapter of Human Library on Saturday at the British Council Library. The human library showcased real people with real stories. Visitors chose the person whose experiences they wanted to listen to, grabbed a seat at the table and immersed themselves in the stories of their lives for 30 minutes.

These people were the human books that could be loaned, but not taken home. Started in Pune in 2017, the aim of the human library is to build a positive framework for real conversations with people that challenge stereotypes, and help build a dialogue for social change.

At one of the tables of the cozy library sat Ketaki Jani, titled Losing hair to being rare. “Mere shareer ko bass baal banane ka hartaal karna tha,” she said, explaining that she first started losing her hair in her 40s due to alopecia, an autoimmune disease that shuts down the body’s ability to produce hair.

“From homeopathy to steroid injections for my eyebrows, I had tried it all. And by doing so, I spent five years of my life destroying myself,” she added, as she described her failed efforts to bring her hair back.

She spoke of how painless alopecia is and added, “An alopecia patient abroad has to deal with their disease. But in India, I had to fight against society before even knowing what this disease was.”

From being isolated and taunted by relatives to constant warnings, Jani had to bear all kinds of insults. After having heard enough, she put her fears aside and set out on her mission ‘Let us uncover alopecia’ that aims at supporting and accepting alopecia patients.

With each session at the human library lasting 30 minutes, the second session opened up with the bright and bubbly Vaishali Padkar, titled Rainbow, with an array of stories up her sleeve, all being chapters from her life.

“Zindagi mein problems hain! So what?” she said with a laugh. No matter what the problem is, Padkar believes in finding a solution. She spoke about everything under the sky, from being divorced at the age of 24, her marriage now, having open conversations with her children about relationships and their sexuality to living a sustainable lifestyle at home.

“Don’t blame others for what is wrong, instead see what changes you can make on your own,” Padkar said while talking about the lack of support during her divorce.

Now in her second marriage, she explained the importance of understanding all perspectives before pointing a finger at others. She said everybody has their limitations and there is no point blaming people for “human reactions”. “It is only when you are carefree and open with your children that you have a room for discussion,” she added while speaking about the “healthy conversations” she has with her kids that has led to her son advocating sustainable menstruation though menstrual cups.

“Think about what changes you can make now,” she said, adding that even dedicating an hour a day to the environment can make Pune a better city.

She spoke of how a sustainable lifestyle began at home, and how even taking public transport once in a while or having a small plant at home can make all the difference. The other books at the event included The F Word by Shayoni Mehta, The Magnet Man by Jagmohan Dhingra, Clarifying Misconceptions About Being Gay by Sagar Barve, OCD and Depression by Arjuna Srinidhi and An Upright Rationalist by B G Nitsure.