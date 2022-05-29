Get ready to compete with girls, NITI Aayog chairman exhorts NDA cadets

Addressing the cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA), NITI Aayog chairman Amitabh Kant said on Sunday that they will have to compete with girl cadets who would soon be joining the portals of the tri-services academy based at Khadakwasla in Pune.

Kant was the chief guest for the convocation of the 142nd course of the NDA in which 321 cadets were awarded their degrees for BA and BSc courses and the certificates on completion of three years of their four-year BTech courses.

The NDA is all set to admit the first batch of girl cadets in June when 19 girl cadets — 10 for Army, six for Air Force and three for the Navy — will begin their three years of training, which the academy has said will be conducted in ‘gender-neutral’ manner.

Addressing the cadets at the academy on Sunday, Kant said: “I am particularly delighted to hear that girls will be joining the portals of this unique institution. When I was studying in St Stephen’s College, it was an all male bastion. There were no girls. By the time my daughter went to St Stephen’s College, in the Economics Honours class, which I had studied in, 88 per cent of the students on pure merit were girls. There were hardly any boys. At one point, it was said that extra marks should be given to boys to ensure that it remains a co-ed institution. So, you will face the challenge of girls excelling and, let me tell you, all of you will have to compete with them to excel as you go along.”

The NDA has said that akin to their male counterparts, girls of the age group 16½ to 19 years will undergo three years of military training after successfully clearing the UPSC NDA written exam, Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews and medicals.

“With minimal changes to the existing curriculum, the training in academics, drill, outdoor training, etc. will be conducted in an absolutely gender-neutral manner. However, owing to physiological differences between male and female cadets, the aspect of physical training may entail certain changes in the training of girl cadets.” the NDA had said earlier this year.

During his convocation address, Kant also said: “We need to be weary of the fact that our vision to become a large world power is not going to come without opposition. We will need to be cautious about shifting geopolitics and the changing nature of the battlefield. Look at tanks. They ruled the battlefield. Commanding and controlling large tracts of land is now a thing of the past, as the Russia Ukraine war has demonstrated. Tanks have become easy targets for drones, missiles etc. As technology evolves, so will warfare. New forms of kinetic warfare with autonomous vehicles and drones and non-kinetic warfare — cyber warfare, information warfare will shake the world in the years to come. All of you need to be prepared and you young cadets must lead this change.”

He added, “The challenge for armed forces which you all will have to confront will be to determine the portion of the budget that you will have to share between force sustainment and force modernisation. Technological leapfrogging and force modernisation will be key to the defence sector’s growth.”

The passing out parade of the course will be held on Monday for which the chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will be the reviewing officer.