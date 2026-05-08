Semi-Marathi medium: Studied in Germany till class 4, Pune’s Ojasi Ogale scores 100% in SSC exams

After spending her early years in Germany, this Pune student mastered her mother tongue and academic curriculum to become one of the state's top performers while pursuing her passion for classical arts.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneUpdated: May 8, 2026 10:07 PM IST
Other than her studies, Ojasi also continued her Kathak and Harmonium classes even during her boards.Other than her studies, Ojasi also continued her Kathak and Harmonium classes even during her boards.
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Pune’s Ojasi Ogale, who studied in Germany till class 4, has scored 100 per cent result in Maharashtra SSC results declared on May 8. A student of the Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar Guruji Vidyalaya, Ojasi studied in the semi-English medium, where subjects other than Mathematics and Science are taught in Marathi. In Germany, her schooling was done in German.

In Pune, 12 students scored 100 per cent marks while across Maharashtra 179 students achieved the remarkable result.

Ojasi told the Indian Express, “Since the beginning of the year I had decided that I want to score 100 per cent. So I studied keeping that in mind throughout the year. Till grade 8 I was in a full Marathi school, and then I was at a semi-English school”

Also Read | sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2026 (Out): Steps to check marks at sscresult.mkcl.org?

Other than her studies, Ojasi also continued her Kathak and Harmonium classes even during her boards. She plans to pursue a career in science research, specifically in Biology.

Her father Amol is a PhD in Material Science and was working in the same field in Germany. After moving back to Pune, he and his wife made a conscious decision to enroll Ojasi in a semi-English school where she would be able to learn her mother tongue Marathi well. “It is very important to learn your mother tongue.”

“She had tried her best for 100 per cent and we also wished a lot. It depends a lot on how the students write the exam even if they have studied well. And it has gone well. Everyone around us is very happy,” he added.

“This remarkable success achieved by the students of our school is very proud and inspiring. Ms. Ojasi Ogle has not only made the school but also the entire area proud by scoring 100% marks. Her hard work, perseverance and consistent studies have contributed greatly to her unique success,” said Vasanti Bankar, Principal of Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar Guruji Vidyalaya.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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