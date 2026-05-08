Semi-Marathi medium: Studied in Germany till class 4, Pune’s Ojasi Ogale scores 100% in SSC exams

Other than her studies, Ojasi also continued her Kathak and Harmonium classes even during her boards.

Pune’s Ojasi Ogale, who studied in Germany till class 4, has scored 100 per cent result in Maharashtra SSC results declared on May 8. A student of the Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar Guruji Vidyalaya, Ojasi studied in the semi-English medium, where subjects other than Mathematics and Science are taught in Marathi. In Germany, her schooling was done in German.

In Pune, 12 students scored 100 per cent marks while across Maharashtra 179 students achieved the remarkable result.

Ojasi told the Indian Express, “Since the beginning of the year I had decided that I want to score 100 per cent. So I studied keeping that in mind throughout the year. Till grade 8 I was in a full Marathi school, and then I was at a semi-English school”