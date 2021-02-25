Pune: German inmates in Satara jail create ruckus, ‘attack guards’

On Tuesday, the two foreigners, lodged in Barrack 5 of the Satara district prison, started creating ruckus as they undressed. (Representational Image)

Two Germans lodged as undertrials in Satara district prison reportedly created ruckus in their barracks and allegedly assaulted jail guards and resorted to vandalism.

On February 15, Satara district police arrested the two German nationals for allegedly growing cannabis plants in the bedrooms, balcony and terrace of their bungalow in Wai town. The two were remanded in police custody till February 20 and were later in judicial custody.

On Tuesday, the two foreigners, lodged in Barrack 5 of the Satara district prison, started creating ruckus as they undressed. An official from Satara district police said that, as per the First Information Report registered against them, the duo punched and kicked two jail guards who tried to stop them.

They also damaged the security camera system in the barrack and vandalised the door of a toilet.

Satara district Superintendent of Police, Ajay Kumar Bansal said, “Based on the complaint by the prison authorities, an offence under Indian Penal Code provision for assault on public servant has been registered against the two German nationals.” A prison official said a report has been sent to the Pune based headquarters of the State Prison Department.

Based on specific inputs, Satara police had on February 15 questioned the two German nationals and later searched the bungalow. Police had found several cannabis plants in the three bedrooms, balconies and the terrace of the bungalow. They seized cannabis plants weighing around 29 kilograms, which were estimated to be worth Rs 2.3 lakh in the illegal market. Police had also seized several gunny bags of fertilizers and plant growth boosters, chemical sprinklers, temperature monitoring units, in-house lighting arrangements etc.

The police probe had revealed that the two German nationals had been arrested in 2017 in Goa in a narcotics case and were out on bail when they were arrested by Satara police.

A probe into possible distribution chains for marijuana is currently being conducted by police in Satara. Police said that two Germans had entered the country with a valid visa, restrictions were put on their travel by authorities in Goa, pending a trial against them.