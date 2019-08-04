German Bakery blast: Bhatkal produced before Pune court

Yasin Bhatkal, the founder of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, was produced before a special court in Pune on Saturday morning in connection with the German Bakery blast case.

Advertising

Bhatkal is one of the key accused arrested by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the blast, in which 17 people were killed in Pune on February 13, 2010. According to the ATS, Bhatkal can be seen in the CCTV footage obtained from the blast site.

A team of Delhi Police brought Bhatkal from Tihar Jail and produced him before Special Judge R M Pande, in the presence of ATS officials and heavy police security.

On April 29 this year, when charges were framed against Bhatkal, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vireshwar Malik of Delhi Police had submitted an application before the court, stating that Bhatkal was an accused in various blast cases across the country and due to security reasons, he should be allowed to be produced for a court trial in the German Bakery blast case via video-conferencing.

Advertising

During Saturday’s proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakre argued in favour of the application filed by Delhi Police, which stated, “Considering his antecedents, it is of paramount risk to take him all the way from Delhi to Pune for producing before the honourable court…”.

Bhatkal’s lawyer Zaheerkhan Pathan opposed the Delhi Police’s application and said the trial should be conducted in the presence of the accused. “The court has heard arguments from both sides. An order is expected in this regard during the next date on August 31,” he said.