scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Geostrategic situation of Indian Ocean Region discussed at Commanders’ Conference

 This was the 36th edition of the TSCC - Southern Region and was held on Monday and Tuesday under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar Command. The two-day conference was hosted by Commander-in-Chief, Andaman Nicobar Command, Lt Gen Ajai Singh.

TRI-SERVICES Commanders' Conference (TSCC), geostrategic situation and infrastructure development, Port Blair, Indian Ocean region, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsOfficials said that conference was aimed at 'synergising collective strengths and capabilities' of India’s littoral service and the Integrated-Service commands.

THE TRI-SERVICES Commanders’ Conference (TSCC) of Southern Region concluded at Port Blair on Tuesday in which the senior military leadership discussed the geostrategic situation and infrastructure development in the Indian Ocean Region among other tactical issues.

This was the 36th edition of the TSCC – Southern Region and was held on Monday and Tuesday under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar Command. The two-day conference was hosted by Commander-in-Chief, Andaman Nicobar Command, Lt Gen Ajai Singh.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command Lt Gen JS Nain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C, Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi,  Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command Air Marshal J Chalapati and Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan were among those who attended the conference.

“The senior leadership deliberated upon various aspects pertaining to the geostrategic situation and infrastructure development in the Indian Ocean Region, coordinating the actions of Regional Command of the three services as well as avenues of augmenting tri-services training and readiness of all components.” a press statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
More from Pune

Officials said that conference was aimed at ‘synergising collective strengths and capabilities’ of India’s littoral service and the Integrated-Service commands.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 03:58:28 am
Next Story

HC tells Kerala govt to contain dog menace

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement