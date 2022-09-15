Geostrategic situation of Indian Ocean Region discussed at Commanders’ Conference

THE TRI-SERVICES Commanders’ Conference (TSCC) of Southern Region concluded at Port Blair on Tuesday in which the senior military leadership discussed the geostrategic situation and infrastructure development in the Indian Ocean Region among other tactical issues.

This was the 36th edition of the TSCC – Southern Region and was held on Monday and Tuesday under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar Command. The two-day conference was hosted by Commander-in-Chief, Andaman Nicobar Command, Lt Gen Ajai Singh.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command Lt Gen JS Nain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C, Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command Air Marshal J Chalapati and Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan were among those who attended the conference.

“The senior leadership deliberated upon various aspects pertaining to the geostrategic situation and infrastructure development in the Indian Ocean Region, coordinating the actions of Regional Command of the three services as well as avenues of augmenting tri-services training and readiness of all components.” a press statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday

Officials said that conference was aimed at ‘synergising collective strengths and capabilities’ of India’s littoral service and the Integrated-Service commands.