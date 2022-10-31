Indigenously developed instrument for geomagnetic field measurement likely to reduce import costs

India’s dependence on imported overhauser magnetometer (OVH) used for geomagnetic field measurements could soon be reduced as scientists will be able to use an indigenously developed OVH.

Developed by Mumbai-based Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), the OVH is a key instrument for carrying out magnetic field surveys for obtaining continuous geomagnetic field measurements, for the detection of magnetic anomalies due to ferromagnetic objects in the environment and also for the calibration of low field magnetometers. This instrument is commonly used to track geomagnetic storms and signals from the Sun, which are vital in protecting satellite-based communication, power grids and airline communication lines on the earth.

Due to its high accuracy and sensitivity, an OVH is widely used in all magnetic observatories around the globe as well as for space programmes.

While India was importing the instrument so far, scientists from the instrumentation division at IIG, operating under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), studied the instrument’s OVH sensor functioning. They performed tests using the sensor installed at their Alibag Magnetic Observatory in Maharashtra.

Preliminary tests found that the sensor reproduced geomagnetic diurnal variations accurately and showed numerous space-based events like geomagnetic storms, solar impulses among others.

“The performance of this indigenously developed OVH is at par with the commercial OVH sensor which was being imported in India, so far,” scientists said.

The tests using the newly developed OVH continue to be performed at Alibag. The researchers feel the instrument can now be used and can support the tests in missions and projects involving India’s ambitious outer space environments.