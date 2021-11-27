General Naravane reviews training exercise in Rajasthan

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane reviewed the Dakshin Shakti exercise conducted by the Pune-headquartered Southern Command in the training areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Naravane was on a two-day visit to Jaisalmer on Thursday and Friday. Since last week, units and formations of the Indian Army practiced tactical and operational manoeuvres by its infantry, mechanised formations and air troops in a fluid battlefield environment using futuristic technologies.

Various indigenous airborne platforms, like Advanced Light Helicopter (Weapon System Integrated), Swarm Drones along with enmeshing Artificial Intelligence were used during this exercise to test a cohesive operational and intelligence mechanism.

“The Army chief commended the southern command for fielding and exploiting the capabilities of indigenous equipment inducted as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. He also emphasised the need to constantly evolve tactics, techniques and procedure to fight future wars as well as capability enhancement in manned and unmanned systems,” a statement from the Army informed.

Dakshik Shakti’s focus was on network-centric warfare — which denotes effective use of information technology and computer networking tools to form networks of various force elements in play on the battlefield.

As part of the exercise, a multi-agency training called Sagar Shakti was conducted which involved components from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Border Security Force and Gujarat’s state security mechanism. Sagar Shakti was conducted in the Creek Sector of Kutch Peninsula between November 19 and 22.