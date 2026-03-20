‘I am now only into writing fiction’: General Naravane while promoting his thriller novel

General Manoj Naravane said that he was writing a book on military myths and histories that will be released soon. (Source: X)

Speaking to the press while promoting his thriller novel The Cantonment Conspiracy at Express Book Service in Pune, General Manoj Naravane said, “I am now only into writing fiction,” when questioned about his unreleased autobiography Four Stars of Destiny. Excerpts from the autobiography published in the Caravan magazine caused an uproar in Parliament when Rahul Gandhi tried to quote it in the Lok Sabha in February.

Naravane served as Army chief between 2019 and 2022. The Ministry of Defence has not approved his autobiography book for publication.

The fiction book The Cantonment Conspiracy was released last year. “I am glad to say that the book is doing relatively well for a first-time author who had no idea how to write but all the same it has been an interesting journey to write this book and transition from a soldier to being a storyteller. So I enjoyed writing it and I am sure all those who read it will enjoy reading it too.”