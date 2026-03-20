‘I am now only into writing fiction’: General Naravane while promoting his thriller novel

Naravane served as Army chief between 2019 and 2022. The Ministry of Defence has not approved his autobiography book for publication.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 09:44 PM IST
General Manoj NaravaneGeneral Manoj Naravane said that he was writing a book on military myths and histories that will be released soon. (Source: X)
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Speaking to the press while promoting his thriller novel The Cantonment Conspiracy at Express Book Service in Pune, General Manoj Naravane said, “I am now only into writing fiction,” when questioned about his unreleased autobiography Four Stars of Destiny. Excerpts from the autobiography published in the Caravan magazine caused an uproar in Parliament when Rahul Gandhi tried to quote it in the Lok Sabha in February.

Naravane served as Army chief between 2019 and 2022. The Ministry of Defence has not approved his autobiography book for publication.

The fiction book The Cantonment Conspiracy was released last year. “I am glad to say that the book is doing relatively well for a first-time author who had no idea how to write but all the same it has been an interesting journey to write this book and transition from a soldier to being a storyteller. So I enjoyed writing it and I am sure all those who read it will enjoy reading it too.”

Naravane said that the sequel to this fiction novel will be released soon. “I would also like to add that the sequel to this book, sequel in the sense that the main characters, Rohit and Renuka, the main two protagonists, are the same, they get posted out to their new units and an incident occurs there where they again come together and solve that mystery also.”

Speaking about his passion for writing, Naravane said, “I have always been writing from time to time, not only military reports but for various academic journals of the army. I had also written a few short stories, one of which was even published in the Femina. I had written one short story based on the Kargil war called Tiger Hill, but that was when I was a colonel. It was really long ago. I really could get back to writing only after I retired and that too after retirement, I first finished my PhD.”

Naravane also said that he was writing a book on military myths and histories that will be released soon.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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