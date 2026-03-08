Who will tell the boys? Male students a rarity in ‘Gender Studies’ courses across Pune colleges

Rimil Patra

In classrooms meant to discuss equality, patriarchy and social power, the gender gap is often visible even before the lecture begins. Seats are largely filled by women, while men remain a rare presence. As universities observe International Women’s Day, gender studies courses across campuses reveal a striking reality , the subject that examines gender inequalities is still treated as a “women’s space”.

At the Department of English at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), gender studies is offered as an elective for postgraduate students. Yet the classroom itself reflects the very divide the course seeks to analyse.

“There are seven female students and only one male student in the current semester,” said Prof. Praven Lulekar, who has been teaching the course for three years. According to him, the gap stems from a persistent misconception that gender studies is about a conflict between men and women.

“Many students believe feminism is only about women. But gender is socially constructed and it affects everybody. It shapes expectations from men as much as from women,” Prof. Lulekar said. He added that many male students avoid the course assuming it has little relevance to them, or fearing that it may portray men negatively. “It becomes difficult to break these misconceptions if students don’t enrol. Only when they attend the course do they realise the complexity of the subject,” he said.

Interestingly, the lone male student in the class, Dipanjan Chowdhury, said the experience initially felt uncomfortable. “Being the only man in a class of eight students, I sometimes felt targeted when discussions around patriarchy came up,” he said. Friends also questioned his decision to take the course. However, the experience gradually became transformative. “For the first time in my life I was not part of the majority. It helped me understand how it feels to be in a dominated space,” he said. “Gender studies is not just about women; it is about how social expectations affect everyone, from women facing discrimination to men feeling pressure to be financially stable.”

A similar pattern is visible in other institutions. At MIT World Peace University, Pune, Manashvi Bhaisare, a second-year MA English student, said the ratio in her class is 22 women to just two men. While the male students participate in discussions, she observes that conversations about patriarchy often make them defensive rather than reflective. “Instead of looking at patriarchy as a system, they could sometimes take it personally,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jhanvi Ahuja, a mass communication student at Symbiosis, said their elective course on media and gender studies has only five female students enrolled. “Many male students feel they do not have enough expertise to speak about gender issues. But the media is a powerful platform to shape opinions, it concerns everyone,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

In colleges where gender is taught only as a small unit, engagement remains limited. Sidhi Nagre, an MA English student from Sir Parashurambhau College, said discussions often see participation from only a handful of students. “We don’t have a full course on gender, it’s only a unit. Out of five to six students male students in the class, only two actively participate while the others remain silent,” she said, adding that more structured discussions could help students engage more deeply with the topic.

Experts say the trend highlights a larger challenge: gender education continues to be perceived as a “women’s subject”. As universities mark International Women’s Day, educators argue that meaningful conversations on gender must move beyond this divide, because understanding gender is not just a women’s issue, but a social one.