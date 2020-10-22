Gender-responsive public health policies crucial: Dr Soumya Swaminathan

Dr Soumya Swaminathan also pointed out that among the challenges of the pandemic were infodemic management, given the excessive influx of misleading and false information on Covid-19,

Highlighting the consequences of Covid-19 on education, violence against women, and reproductive health and services, WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday underscored the need to collect gender disaggregated data and ensure gender- responsive public health policies.

Dr Swaminathan emphasised the differential impact of the pandemic on women and children while speaking at the 15th JRD Tata Memorial Oration from Geneva, streamed by the Population Foundation of India on Wednesday evening.

“Of the lessons that I have learned over the last nine or ten months, the most important one is the importance of investing in public health and primary healthcare. We see examples of countries where investments in primary healthcare over the past decade or two have paid off. On the contrary, you have high-income countries where they’ve been overwhelmed and haven’t been able to put in place some of the mechanisms that have been needed,” said Dr Swaminathan.

She also pointed out that among the challenges of the pandemic were infodemic management, given the excessive influx of misleading and false information on Covid-19, identifying and addressing triggers of behaviour change, imaginative use of technology and empowering frontline workers, and to think “upstream”, of social determinants of health which impact health and lifespans much more than merely having access to a health facility.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group said, “The JRD Oration is an occasion that means a lot to me. This pandemic has disrupted lives worldwide, but as Dr Soumya Swaminathan has pointed out, it is an opportunity to learn important lessons and for government, private and voluntary sectors to come together as one and battle our way out of the woods. We remain committed to a healthier and more prosperous India.”

