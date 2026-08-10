Hogwarts to haunted forts: Why Gen Z is embracing paranormal, thriller and fantasy fiction

Written by Shrijita Acharyya
When the 21-year-old Garvit Arora picked up Sidney Sheldon’s ‘Tell Me Your Dreams’, he expected to read just another novel. Instead, the psychological thriller did not let him put the book down for the next few nights.
“Every time I thought I would stop after one chapter, there was another twist that made me want to keep reading,” he said, talking about the book. “The suspense kept building, and I needed to know what happened next. That is what I love about thrillers and paranormal fiction.”
Psychological thrillers, fantasy and paranormal fiction are witnessing a rise in popularity among Gen Z readers. While many first entered the genre through bestselling series such as Harry Potter and Percy Jackson, their reading habits are increasingly being shaped by global entertainment, social media platforms such as BookTok, and a renewed interest in stories rooted in mythology and folklore.
The trend is also reflected in bookstores. Rohit Jerajani, owner of Express Book Service, an 80-year-old bookstore that has been run by his family for three generations, said demand for thrillers and fantasy has grown significantly in recent years.
“Thrillers are doing well currently. Youngsters are reading a lot, and there has definitely been a rise compared to five years ago,” Jerajani said. “Fantasy has especially increased over the last year. When Harry Potter was launched years ago, it changed the reading habits of young adults.”
Jerajani added that while international thriller and fantasy authors continue to dominate sales, Indian writers in these genres have yet to achieve the same popularity. He also noted a growing interest in manga among younger readers.
Author Arti Chavan, whose novel Shadow of the Serpent Fort blends historical fiction with supernatural intrigue, believes the growing interest in paranormal and fantasy literature reflects the kind of stories Gen Z has grown up reading and engaging.
“I think the growing popularity of paranormal and fantasy stories among Gen Z is partly influenced by the global entertainment they have grown up with,” Chavan said. “Fantasy franchises and supernatural thrillers have made these genres far more mainstream than they were a generation ago.”
Chavan also believes the trend is not simply a result of Western influence. “India has always had a rich tradition of ghost stories, folklore and supernatural fiction,” she said. “In Marathi literature, Ratnakar Matkari popularised psychological horror stories, while countless regional folktales have long featured haunted forts, spirits and unexplained legends.”
For 20-year-old Spoorthi S, the genre itself has evolved. “I think paranormal young adult fiction has become more of a niche genre today,” she said. “Modern horror has moved beyond classic supernatural scares and now focuses more on psychological fear, trauma, grief and slow-building suspense, making the stories more thought-provoking and relatable.”
Ruchir Vats, 20, mentioned the appeal lies in trying to solve the mystery before reaching the final page. “It is a great escape from reality because these stories explore things that cannot always be explained,” he said.
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