Hogwarts to haunted forts: Why Gen Z is embracing paranormal, thriller and fantasy fiction

Written by Shrijita Acharyya

When the 21-year-old Garvit Arora picked up Sidney Sheldon’s ‘Tell Me Your Dreams’, he expected to read just another novel. Instead, the psychological thriller did not let him put the book down for the next few nights.

“Every time I thought I would stop after one chapter, there was another twist that made me want to keep reading,” he said, talking about the book. “The suspense kept building, and I needed to know what happened next. That is what I love about thrillers and paranormal fiction.”

Story continues below this ad

Psychological thrillers, fantasy and paranormal fiction are witnessing a rise in popularity among Gen Z readers. While many first entered the genre through bestselling series such as Harry Potter and Percy Jackson, their reading habits are increasingly being shaped by global entertainment, social media platforms such as BookTok, and a renewed interest in stories rooted in mythology and folklore.