Gearing up for Kasba bypoll, BJP to hold party workers’ meet today

With the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) likely to field a candidate for the Kasba Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra, the BJP has pulled up its socks to retain the seat previously held by Mukta Tilak. Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil will address party workers of the constituency on Friday, urging them to put in all efforts to win the bypoll.

“The mega BJP meeting to gear up for bypoll of Kasba Assembly seat will be held Friday evening. Senior BJP leader and district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil is going to address the party workers as a part of party preparation for Assembly elections,” Pune city BJP chief Jagdish Mulick said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced by-elections to the vacant seats of Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies on February 26. The seats fell vacant after the deaths of Mukta Tilak, the sitting BJP MLA from Kasba Peth, and BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, who represented Chinchwad. The last date for filing of nominations is February 7 and for withdrawal of nominations is February 10.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have appealed to the Opposition to make the bypoll unopposed as a sign of respect to the former BJP legislators who passed away recently. However, the Opposition is unlikely to relent, citing the BJP’s stand during the previous bypoll.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) has expressed its willingness to contest the Chinchwad seat, it has urged Congress and NCP to decide among themselves for contesting the Kasba seat.

All eyes are on BJP as there are many aspirants for the Kasba seat, including Shailesh Tilak and Kunal Tilak, Mukta Tilak’s husband and son, Lokmanya Tilak’s kin. Other BJP aspirants include Ganesh Bidkar, Hemant Rasane and Dheeraj Ghate.

From the Opposition, the Congress has city unit chief Arvind Shinde, Ravindra Dhangekar and Rohit Tilak while the NCP has Rupali Patil Thombare as the front-runners for the Kasba seat.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Patil said, “We do not want to be careless for bypoll as few aspirants of Opposition parties have started putting up their posters.”

Gearing up for the bypoll, the BJP has constituted three committees. “The election would be contested under the guidance of sitting BJP MP Girish Bapat, who belongs to the Kasba area,” Patil said.

Former Pune mayor Mukta Tilak passed away on December 22 from cancer.