scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Gauraksha activist from Pune gets police protection across state

Police security has been provided to Shivshankar Swamy since 2015, citing incidents of attacks on him and inputs about threats to his life.

Swamy has been attacked a few times by armed persons in the past. (Representational)

Police have extended state-wide protection to Pune-based Gauraksha activist Shivshankar Swamy, who is a government-appointed ‘honorary animal welfare officer’ and also a member of the Akhil Bhartiya Krushi Goseva Sangh.

Police security has been provided to Swamy since 2015, citing incidents of attacks on him and inputs about threats to his life. Swamy has played a role in lodging hundreds of first information reports on illegal cow slaughter across Maharashtra. He has also been attacked a few times by armed persons in the past.

In February 2020, security provided to him by Pune City Police and Pune Rural Police was withdrawn. But since November 2020, considering the possibility of threat to his life by armed men involved in illegal cow slaughter, Pune Rural Police sanctioned an armed police guard for his security, within the limits of Pune district.

More from Pune

Recently, police security was extended to Swamy for entire Maharashtra. “I had sought protection across the state. My application has been sanctioned and I have got a letter from Pune Rural Police in this regard,” said Swamy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:55:12 pm
Next Story

Woman kills live-in partner over delay in marriage, surrenders

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement