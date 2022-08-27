Gauraksha activist from Pune gets police protection across state

Police have extended state-wide protection to Pune-based Gauraksha activist Shivshankar Swamy, who is a government-appointed ‘honorary animal welfare officer’ and also a member of the Akhil Bhartiya Krushi Goseva Sangh.

Police security has been provided to Swamy since 2015, citing incidents of attacks on him and inputs about threats to his life. Swamy has played a role in lodging hundreds of first information reports on illegal cow slaughter across Maharashtra. He has also been attacked a few times by armed persons in the past.

In February 2020, security provided to him by Pune City Police and Pune Rural Police was withdrawn. But since November 2020, considering the possibility of threat to his life by armed men involved in illegal cow slaughter, Pune Rural Police sanctioned an armed police guard for his security, within the limits of Pune district.

Recently, police security was extended to Swamy for entire Maharashtra. “I had sought protection across the state. My application has been sanctioned and I have got a letter from Pune Rural Police in this regard,” said Swamy.