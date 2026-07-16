Gates MRI, SII tie-up for manufacture TB vaccine candidate

With this partnership, Gates MRI and SII will begin the process of transferring the technology and know-how required to manufacture the antigen and enable future large-scale production of M72/AS01E

The Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI) has partnered with the Serum Institute of India Private Limited (SII) to manufacture M72/AS01E, a novel tuberculosis (TB) vaccine candidate. Currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial, M72/AS01E has the potential to be the first new TB vaccine to be introduced in more than a century – a potential breakthrough against a disease that remains the world’s leading infectious cause of death and disproportionately impacts low and middle-income countries, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

This partnership marks a critical step toward ensuring that, if approved, the vaccine can be produced at scale and made available to adults and adolescents in countries with a high TB burden as soon as possible. SII was selected based on its record of producing WHO-prequalified vaccines, affordably and at scale, and meeting stringent global quality and regulatory standards, according to the statement.