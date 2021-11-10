Gates Foundation to grant $50 mn for innovation in low, middle-income nations

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has announced an initial commitment of $50 million to support science and innovation in low-income and middle-income countries, at the 17th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Tuesday.

The Grand Challenges Global Call to Action is a 10-year initiative that will prioritise grants to scientists from low-income and middle-income countries, and support a balanced representation of women principal investigators, a statement from the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation has said.

This long-term initiative is designed to ensure scientists and institutions in low- and middle-income countries play a central role in shaping the global R&D agenda and develop solutions that can better meet the needs of their communities.

Initial focus areas will include data science, such as mathematical modeling to inform national malaria control programmes; digital health services for pregnant women; and innovations to close gaps identified by current programmes for eliminating neglected tropical diseases.