Gas leak triggers explosion at Katraj hotel; four workers injured

A fire tender was rushed to the spot, and a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station also reached the location. (Express Photo)

Four workers sustained minor burns in an explosion caused by a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leak at a hotel in Katraj on Friday evening.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, a call was received around 6.20 pm about a blast at Hotel Naadbramha Idli, located on the ground floor of a building near Icchapurti Ganesh Temple in Katraj.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot, and a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station also reached the location.

“By the time we reached the hotel, citizens and the cops had taken the injured workers to a local hospital for treatment. We checked the hotel properly. It was learnt that leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder at the hotel caused the explosion,” said Fire Officer P R Khedekar.