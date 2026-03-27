Gas leak triggers explosion at Katraj hotel; four workers injured

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Four workers sustained minor burns in an explosion caused by a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leak at a hotel in Katraj on Friday evening.
According to the Pune Fire Brigade, a call was received around 6.20 pm about a blast at Hotel Naadbramha Idli, located on the ground floor of a building near Icchapurti Ganesh Temple in Katraj.
A fire tender was rushed to the spot, and a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station also reached the location.
“By the time we reached the hotel, citizens and the cops had taken the injured workers to a local hospital for treatment. We checked the hotel properly. It was learnt that leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder at the hotel caused the explosion,” said Fire Officer P R Khedekar.
“It was learnt that after observing the gas leak, a worker switched off the lights in the hotel. We suspect that it caused a spark, due to which the leaked gas exploded. Four workers at the spot received minor burns in the incident. Also, some window panes broke and Plaster of Paris (POP) on the hotel wall got damaged. There were no customers at the hotel,” said Khedekar.
“Two commercial LPG cylinders were found at the hotel. There was no damage to the cylinders. But as a preventive measure, we shifted these cylinders at a safe location,” he added.