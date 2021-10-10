Gas cylinder leak explosion injures four in Pune

Four persons were injured in an explosion caused by a gas leak from a kitchen cylinder in Kirkatwadi area near Pune city, late on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl among the wounded has sustained serious burn injuries, police officials said.

The incident took place at 10 pm in a chawl — a cluster of small houses in Karanjawane Vasti in Kirkatwadi, located around 12 kilometers from Pune City. The injured have been identified as Veena Laxmikant Nevaskar (56), Shubhangi Pasalkar (35), Sonakshi Pasalkar (12) and Ranjit Giri (25).

An official from Haveli police station said that the explosion took place in Nevaskar’s house. Around 10 pm on Saturday, after Nevaskar returned home, her neighbours told her they suspected that gas was leaking from her kitchen cylinder as the odour had spread to adjacent houses.

While Nevaskar was opening the door of her house, her neighbours came to check what had happened. Few moments after Pasalkar entered the house, an explosion took place injuring the four persons. Due to the impact of the explosion, the insides of the house and window panes of other houses were badly damaged.

Before the fire brigade could reach the spot, locals moved the injured initially to a local hospital and later to Sassoon General Hospital. The officials from Haveli police station said that while Sonakshi sustained 45 to 50 per cent burn injuries, the other three had sustained 25 per cent burns.

