‘Garbage Free City’ contest: PMC gets 3-star rating

The PMC appealed to the Union government to review its decision, claiming the civic body had done “excellent” work throughout the year. (File) The PMC appealed to the Union government to review its decision, claiming the civic body had done “excellent” work throughout the year. (File)

After the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appealed against the Centr’e decision to give it no ratings in the Garbage Free City contest, the Union government has reviewed the decision and given three-star rating to the civic body in the contest.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the PMC had got the ODF++ certification based on its efforts to build public toilets for local residents. “The Union government had declared its rating for Garbage Free City on May 19, based on the ward-level parameter for sweeping of public, commercial and residential areas and cleaning of water bodies and storm water drains, alongwith the sustainability of initiatives. The PMC failed to get any rating in the results,” he said.

The PMC appealed to the Union government to review its decision, claiming the civic body had done “excellent” work throughout the year.

Both the mayor and Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad urged the Union government to review the decision based on the performance of the civic body.

“The Swachh Bharat Mission reviewed all the photographs and documents of the PMC uploaded on the Garbage Free City portal and gave three stars to the PMC,” said Mohol.

PMC jumps to 10th rank in state TB eradication programme

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made a marked improvement in following the state government’s TB eradication programme.

The PMC has jumped to the 10th rank among local bodies in the state for its performance in 2019, 52 ranks higher than its dismal 62nd rank in 2018.

“The ranking on the performance of civic bodies in eradicating TB was recently communicated by the state government. The PMC has ranked 10th in the list of civic bodies,” said Vaishali Jadhav, in-charge of the PMC’s TB eradication programme.

She said the state government urged the civic body to continue the good work to achieve the target of making the country TB free by 2025.

The PMC Health department had taken up initiatives such as setting up an independent TB control cell and other activities on a war footing to meet the target of eliminating the disease by 2025.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd