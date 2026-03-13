Garbage dumping in Mula-Mutha river: MIT-ADT students restart protest after ‘no concrete action’

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Students from MIT ADT University campus in Loni Kalbhor restarted their protest against the dumping of waste into the Mula–Mutha river on March 13. The students allege that local gram panchayats are illegally disposing of 35 to 40 tractor-loads of garbage in the riverbed every day.
A press note shared by protesting students said that the renewed agitation after a seven-day deadline given by students to the concerned gram panchayats expired without any concrete action. On Friday, protesting students blocked garbage-laden tractors at the university’s main entrance, preventing them from entering the campus and proceeding towards the riverbed.
Students claim that a fire in the heaps of accumulated dumped garbage on February 26 caused huge fumes of smoke leading to hospitalisation of multiple students.
The protest was first launched on March 4, 2026, when students staged a demonstration at the university gate and stopped waste vehicles heading towards the dumping site. Following mediation by local authorities, students had temporarily suspended the agitation and granted local authorities a week to resolve the issue.
However, students allege that dumping has continued unabated and no alternative waste disposal site has been arranged. The garage causes foul odour, frequent fires and hazardous smoke, posing health risks to both students and nearby residents, say students.
“We are demanding that dumping of garbage directly into the river be stopped immediately as it has become a serious public health concern,” said student leader Dadasaheb Bhosure.
MIT ADT University executive president Prof Dr Mangesh Karad said the institution has always cooperated with local gram panchayats but dumping waste into the river has severely increased air and water pollution and endangered public health. He said that gram panchayats have previously themselves had passed a resolution seeking two acres of grazing land (Gat No. 2031) for a waste management project, but the current administration has resumed dumping in the river. He urged authorities to adopt a conciliatory approach and immediately arrange an alternative site for scientific waste disposal.
In a text message reply to The Indian Express, District Collector Jitendra Dudi said, “We are giving government land to Kadam Vakvasti village for waste management. This will be sorted out soon.”