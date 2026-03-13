Garbage dumping in Mula-Mutha river: MIT-ADT students restart protest after ‘no concrete action’

Students from MIT ADT University campus in Loni Kalbhor restarted their protest against the dumping of waste into the Mula–Mutha river on March 13. The students allege that local gram panchayats are illegally disposing of 35 to 40 tractor-loads of garbage in the riverbed every day.

A press note shared by protesting students said that the renewed agitation after a seven-day deadline given by students to the concerned gram panchayats expired without any concrete action. On Friday, protesting students blocked garbage-laden tractors at the university’s main entrance, preventing them from entering the campus and proceeding towards the riverbed.

Students claim that a fire in the heaps of accumulated dumped garbage on February 26 caused huge fumes of smoke leading to hospitalisation of multiple students.