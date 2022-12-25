On their way to Ganpatipule, Pune family meets with accident; father, son die

A 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son from Pune’s Indapur died in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Saturday afternoon while they were on their way to the coastal temple town of Ganpatipule in Ratnagiri district. Four other family members who were with them in the SUV when it met with an accident sustained injuries and have been hospitalised, police said.

Officials from Kokrud police station in Sangli said that the accident took place around 1 pm on Saturday on a bridge over Warna river on Kokrud Bambawade Road in Shirala Taluka of Sangli district. The accident spot is around 200 km from Pune city.

The police identified the deceased as Mahendra Ashok Ghogare (35) and his son Aarav (4). Mahendra’s wife Rupali, second son Shivendra, his cousin Rushikesh Mohan Ghogare (23) and Rushikesh’s wife Renuka sustained injuries in the accident.

“According to our information, six family members including two children had started from Pune around 7 am and were on their way to Ganpatipule in their SUV. Rushikesh was driving the car and Mahendra was in the front passenger seat with Aarav on his lap. While crossing Warna river, the car rammed into the protective railing on the bridge at very high speed. While the airbags opened, the impact of the accident due to the high speed proved fatal for Mahendra and Aarav,” Sub Inspector Sanjay Patil of Kokrud police station said.

The four injured were taken to a nearby government hospital in Karad town of Satara district and are receiving treatment there.