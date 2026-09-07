Ganpati festival: Central Railway to run weekly special trains between Pune and Ratnagiri

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14. (File Photo)

With just a week left for Ganesh Chaturthi, the Pune Division of the Central Railway has announced weekly special trains between Pune and Ratnagiri to help passengers travel comfortably during the festive rush.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of the Pune Railway Division on Saturday, two separate weekly train pairs will run between Pune and Ratnagiri.

Train 01445/01446: Tuesday Special (2 Trips)

Pune to Ratnagiri (01445): Departs Pune at 00:25 hours on September 15 and September 22, and reaches Ratnagiri at 11:50 hours the same day.

Ratnagiri to Pune (01446): Departs Ratnagiri at 17:50 hours on the same two Tuesdays; arrives in Pune at 05:20 hours the next morning.

Coach composition (20 LHB coaches): 3 AC 2-Tier, 15 AC 3-Tier, 1 Generator Car, 1 Second Class Luggage/Brake Van.

Train 01447/01448: Saturday Special (3 Trips)

Pune to Ratnagiri (01447): Departs Pune at 00:25 hours on September 12, 19, and 26; arrives in Ratnagiri at 11:50 hours the same day.

Ratnagiri to Pune (01448): Leaves from Ratnagiri at 17:50 hours on the same three Saturdays; reaches Pune at 05:20 hours the next morning.

Coach composition (20 LHB coaches): 2 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Generator Car, 1 Second Class Luggage/Brake Van.