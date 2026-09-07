Ganpati festival: Central Railway to run weekly special trains between Pune and Ratnagiri

Central Railway will run special Pune-Ratnagiri trains for Ganpati festival rush. Check timings and coaches.

Written by: Shubham Kurale
2 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 05:27 PM IST
ganesh festivalThis year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14. (File Photo)
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With just a week left for Ganesh Chaturthi, the Pune Division of the Central Railway has announced weekly special trains between Pune and Ratnagiri to help passengers travel comfortably during the festive rush.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of the Pune Railway Division on Saturday, two separate weekly train pairs will run between Pune and Ratnagiri.

Train 01445/01446: Tuesday Special (2 Trips)

  • Pune to Ratnagiri (01445): Departs Pune at 00:25 hours on September 15 and September 22, and reaches Ratnagiri at 11:50 hours the same day.
  • Ratnagiri to Pune (01446): Departs Ratnagiri at 17:50 hours on the same two Tuesdays; arrives in Pune at 05:20 hours the next morning.

Coach composition (20 LHB coaches): 3 AC 2-Tier, 15 AC 3-Tier, 1 Generator Car, 1 Second Class Luggage/Brake Van.

Train 01447/01448: Saturday Special (3 Trips)

  • Pune to Ratnagiri (01447): Departs Pune at 00:25 hours on September 12, 19, and 26; arrives in Ratnagiri at 11:50 hours the same day.
  • Ratnagiri to Pune (01448): Leaves from Ratnagiri at 17:50 hours on the same three Saturdays; reaches Pune at 05:20 hours the next morning.

Coach composition (20 LHB coaches): 2 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Generator Car, 1 Second Class Luggage/Brake Van.

Also Read | Coconut-breaking ritual at Paris Ganesh procession goes viral, sparks debate

Both special trains will halt at Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Reserved classes (AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper) on all four trains can be booked at PRS computerised counters and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

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Shubham Kurale
Shubham Kurale

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He primarily reports on transport and is interested in covering civic issues, sports, gig workers, environmental issues, and queer issues. X:@ShubhamKurale1 ... Read More

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