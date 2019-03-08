Pune: Gangwar leads to firing near court, say cops

The Pune City Police have initiated a probe after members of a criminal gang allegedly fired bullets near the Shivajinagar court on Thursday afternoon. A police team reached the spot near Shivajinagar court at 3 pm after receiving information about the incident.

However, they were not able to find any dead cartridges at the spot. Prima facie, the police suspect that members of the ‘Ravan Gang’ in Pimpri Chinchwad area opened fire. The police are not sure whether the bullets were fired on a person or in the air.

Senior Police Inspector Balasaheb Kopnar of Shivajinagar police station said inquiry is underway but nothing is known for certain at this point. Meanwhile, the police have rounded up several suspects associated with criminal gangs for questioning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shrish Sardeshpande confirmed that the firing took place. He said it is suspected to be a fallout of rivalry between two gangs active in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. “The suspects have been identified,” said Sardeshpande.